AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 220,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRX. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

ACRX stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.01. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

