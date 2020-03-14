Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ACHV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 1,170,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,700. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

ACHV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.