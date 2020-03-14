Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Update

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 632,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

