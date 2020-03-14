Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 145.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 146.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

