Advanced Technology Coin One Day Volume Reaches $112.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $25,862.26 and approximately $112.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008195 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,398,504 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

