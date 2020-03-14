Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 121,864 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 487.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121,864 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 174,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $17.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

