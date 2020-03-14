Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,541 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.05 and a 200 day moving average of $149.88. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

