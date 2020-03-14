Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 516 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

CTAS opened at $243.58 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.75 and a 200-day moving average of $268.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

