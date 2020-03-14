Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 79,958 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 23,797.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,958 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,400,000 after purchasing an additional 361,144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,391,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.