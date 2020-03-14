Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 159.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 8.83% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

DWIN opened at $25.98 on Friday. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.0107 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

