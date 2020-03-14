Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 451,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

ES stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

