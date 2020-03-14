Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF opened at $104.58 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

