Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 215.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after acquiring an additional 805,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,718,000 after acquiring an additional 329,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,131,000 after acquiring an additional 288,883 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $16,403,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $127.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.14. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.