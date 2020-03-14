Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $26.67 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53.

