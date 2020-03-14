Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

