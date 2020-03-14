Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000.

VIGI opened at $59.54 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32.

