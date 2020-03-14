Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 263,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.