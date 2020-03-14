Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILTB. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $69.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.