Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 447,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.