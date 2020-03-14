Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 223.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,268,000 after buying an additional 231,771 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,435,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 172,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carnival from to in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

