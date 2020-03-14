Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

