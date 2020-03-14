Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steris by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 196,621 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $136.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $119.62 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average is $150.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.