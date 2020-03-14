Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,398 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 696,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

