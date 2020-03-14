Advisor Group Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $210.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average is $229.53. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

