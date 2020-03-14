Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 355.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Allegion by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,296,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 731,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in Allegion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 705,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

