Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.22% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 232,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMFC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $994.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

