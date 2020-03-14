Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 216.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Garmin’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

