Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.67% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5,418.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after buying an additional 187,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,647,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD opened at $82.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $72.65 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.48.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.