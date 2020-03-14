Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

RGLD stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.62. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

