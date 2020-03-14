Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,891,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,044,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 282,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

