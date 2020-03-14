Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 36,085 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 127.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $548,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 80.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE HFC opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $414,183.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.