Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,602,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,740,000 after buying an additional 67,059 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,448,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,378,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,287,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,790,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

