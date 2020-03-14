Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,107,000 after buying an additional 95,183 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 299,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,540,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 260,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,807,000 after buying an additional 66,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

Shares of MELI opened at $535.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $660.62 and a 200 day moving average of $594.28. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $460.00 and a twelve month high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.