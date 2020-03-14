Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

