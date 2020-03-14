Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the period.

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

