Advisor Group Inc. Sells 10,832 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 10.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Iqvia by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Third Point LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Iqvia by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $110.35 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.19.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

