Advisor Group Inc. Sells 21,863 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,602,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $18.35.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

