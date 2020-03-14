Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,957 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 269,352 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $190,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 164.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.91.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

