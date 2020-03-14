Advisor Group Inc. Sells 30,989 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,989 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

PGR stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

