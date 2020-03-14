Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,725 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.