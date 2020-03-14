Advisor Group Inc. Sells 91,922 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 192,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of KIM opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

