Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Adyen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $778.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $921.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $787.07. Adyen has a 52 week low of $620.00 and a 52 week high of $984.40.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

