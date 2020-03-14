Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti increased their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Agilysys from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 222,393 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 608,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 145,560 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 996,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126,107 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Agilysys by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 107,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Agilysys by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 87,168 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $484.02 million, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. Agilysys has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

