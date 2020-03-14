Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.17

Media coverage about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a daily sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EADSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $77.23 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.64.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.