Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 197.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Aircastle worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aircastle by 83,400.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Aircastle in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AYR stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. Aircastle Limited has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.37 million. Research analysts predict that Aircastle Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

