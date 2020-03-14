Ajo LP Acquires Shares of 27,452 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after buying an additional 344,717 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,351.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

