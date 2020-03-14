Ajo LP Cuts Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Ajo LP decreased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.10.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $192.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

