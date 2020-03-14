Ajo LP Invests $1.50 Million in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Ajo LP owned about 0.06% of Steelcase as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1,712.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Steelcase news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $983,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

