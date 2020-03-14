Ajo LP Purchases New Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

