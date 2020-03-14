Ajo LP Sells 105,098 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,098 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 872,729 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 7,174.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 726,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

